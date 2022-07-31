Brewers drop series finale in Boston, 7-2

Box Score

After winning the first two games of the series, the Crew dropped the final outing, started by Aaron Ashby. He was facing Josh Winckowski for Boston. Ashby was credited for the loss while striking out six Red Sox.

Milwaukee would strike early in the second inning when Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run blast over the Green Monster in left field. Wong had doubled on the previous at-bat and contributed to the Brewers only runs of the ballgame.

Ashby pitched a clean first four innings, but after an error from Kolten Wong, the Red Sox exploded. Xander Bogaerts hit a double to left that scored both Bradley Jr. and Sanchez, which was then followed up with a J.D. Martinez double that brought home Bogaerts. A third straight double from Vasquez would score Martinez, lengthening their lead.

Milner would be brought in to replace Ashby after he allowed three straight doubles, but with Vasquez on second, Milner would immediately allow a double to Verdugo, making it four straight RBI doubles. Dalbec would then fly out to end the inning, with Boston ahead 5-2.

Boston would score again on Milner in the bottom of the sixth as former Brewer Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a ground-rule double that brought home Arroyo from third. Gustave would then replace Milner but would allow an RBI base hit to Davis that scored Bradley Jr. Gustave would then get out of the inning with the Boston advantage now at 7-2.

The Brewers couldn’t get anything going offensively late in the game and the game ended at 7-2. Milwaukee will now travel to Pittsburgh for a three-game series with the Pirates before coming home to face the Cincinnati Reds. Corbin Burnes is set to face off against Bryse Wilson in the opener on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. The first pitch is at 6:05 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.