Game Thread #82: Milwaukee Brewers (46-35) vs Chicago Cubs (32-47)

After a series split with the Pirates in Pittsburgh, the Brewers return to American Family Field for a six-game homestand that begins with a three-game set against the Cubs.

Eric Lauer has seen his ERA balloon from 2.49 to 4.02 after a tough month of June. Now that the calendar has flipped, he’ll look to get his season back on track.

Justin Steele will be on the mound for the Cubs. This will be his fourth start against the Brewers this season and the fifth of his career. He owns a lifetime 3.70 ERA against Milwaukee, including a 3.46 mark this year.

Pedro Severino, who recently returned from his PED suspension, makes his Brewers debut today against the left-handed Steele. Severino received a trial run at first base during his rehab assignment, but Craig Counsell has opted to shift Victor Caratini to first and pencil in Severino behind the plate.

Lineups