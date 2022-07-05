Game Thread #83: Milwaukee Brewers (47-35) vs Chicago Cubs (32-48)

After yesterday’s extra-innings win over the Cubs, the Brewers are back on the field tonight to play for a third straight win. Jason Alexander is back on the mound, and he’s started to come back down to earth in the past few appearances. His ERA is up to 3.82 and his FIP is up to 4.35. He had been working out of the bullpen the last few times, but is back in the rotation after Adrian Houser went on the IL.

On the other side, Kyle Hendricks starts tonight for the Cubs. The Brewers are very familiar with Hendricks, as this will be Hendricks’ 31st start against the team. Over his career, he’s pitched 173 innings against the Brewers and posted a 3.54 ERA.

Here are tonight’s lineups for each team.