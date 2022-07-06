 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #5

Leave your Brewers questions in the comments below or on Twitter for a chance to have them answered on Friday

By Jack Stern
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

It’s Wednesday, which means that it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

At this time last week, the Brewers were on a nice run to wrap up an otherwise tough month of June. Since then, they’ve split a series with the Pirates and are trying to avoid a series loss to the Cubs after a disappointing 8-3 showing last night.

Just when the Brewers seemed to be moving past the injury bug, they were dealt a couple more blows. Adrian Houser will miss several weeks with a flexor strain, forcing Jason Alexander back into the rotation. The Brewers were already short in the outfield with Hunter Renfroe nursing a calf strain, and the depth chart has gotten even thinner after Tyrone Taylor hit the injured list with a concussion.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.

