Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #5

It’s Wednesday, which means that it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

At this time last week, the Brewers were on a nice run to wrap up an otherwise tough month of June. Since then, they’ve split a series with the Pirates and are trying to avoid a series loss to the Cubs after a disappointing 8-3 showing last night.

Just when the Brewers seemed to be moving past the injury bug, they were dealt a couple more blows. Adrian Houser will miss several weeks with a flexor strain, forcing Jason Alexander back into the rotation. The Brewers were already short in the outfield with Hunter Renfroe nursing a calf strain, and the depth chart has gotten even thinner after Tyrone Taylor hit the injured list with a concussion.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.