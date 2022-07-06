Cubs hit Jason Alexander hard, Brewers lose 8-3

Box Score

Jason Alexander was due to regress a bit, but the regression is hitting pretty hard. Back in the rotation after Adrian Houser’s injury, he allowed seven runs tonight as the Brewers lost to the Cubs 8-3.

The game started out well as the Brewers went up 2-0 early. Christian Yelich drew a leadoff walk and Rowdy Tellez brought him in with a two-run home run. That would be it for the Brewers offense for a while.

Meanwhile, Jason Alexander started out well enough. In the first three innings, he allowed just two hits and a walk. However, he started to unravel in the fourth. He loaded the bases on a walk, hit by pitch, and single, and then a groundout brought in the first Cubs run. Alexander got out of that jam, but it all compounded in the fifth inning. The Brewers defense didn’t help as Willy Adames had a throwing error that let Nico Hoerner reach base and advance to second, then Ian Happ doubled and Seiya Suzuki homered to make it a 4-2 game.

Alexander remained out for the start of the sixth and continued to unravel. Two straight singles and then a triple brought in two more runs, increasing the Cubs lead to 6-2. Brent Suter was brought in at that point, but the runs kept coming. After a two-out walk to Ian Happ, both Happ and Rafael Ortega executed a double steal, with Ortega stealing home to increase the lead to 7-2. A Suzuki single brought in Happ for an 8-2 lead.

The Brewers were given a gift-wrapped chance to get back into the game in the sixth inning. Matt Swarmer walked three straight batters on 13 pitches to load the bases with no outs. Rowan Wick was brought in to relieve Swarmer. Luis Urias lined out and Jace Peterson grounded into a double play to end the inning with no runs scored.

The Brewers did get one more run in the ninth. Jace Peterson singled with two outs and Victor Caratini brought him in with a single, but it was too little too late. The Cubs finished the game and the Brewers lost 8-3.

The rubber match will take place tomorrow afternoon, and Corbin Burnes is on the mound. He will face Adrian Sampson of the Cubs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM.