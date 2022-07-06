Game Thread #84: Milwaukee Brewers (47-36) vs Chicago Cubs (33-48)

Corbin Burnes gets the start for the Crew against Adrian Sampson for the Cubs. Burnes looks to continue his incredible season and is hoping for some run support.

Yelich will DH and leadoff while Hiura gets the start in left field. Narvaez starts behind the dish and Jace Peterson rounds out the outfield in right.

The first pitch is at 1:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.