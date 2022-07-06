Brewers can’t muster enough runs against Cubs, lose 2-1

Box Score

The Brewers lost an extremely disappointing game as they entered hoping to win the series against their rivals. Burnes pitched an unbelievable game but the offense simply couldn’t score runs, eventually giving up a late-game run that gave the Cubs the 2-1 victory.

Burnes was dealing through the first five innings, only allowing two hits in those innings. Milwaukee would then score their only run of the day on a Keston Hiura solo home run that gave the Crew a 1-0 lead.

Corbin would be pulled in the eighth inning after throwing one of his best games of the year, allowing no runs on only three hits. Brad Boxberger would come in as his replacement, and give up the lead. Morel hit a triple and Suzuki followed him with a walk, putting runners at the corners with only one out. Ortega then hit an RBI single, tying the game at 1-1.

Hader then came in to pitch the ninth inning, replacing Boxberger. Patrick Wisdom led off the inning for the Cubs with a walk and then stole second during the next at-bat. Higgins then hit an RBI double that scored Wisdom from second, giving the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Milwaukee would fail to get anything substantial going in the bottom of the ninth and would lose the game and the series to our rivals in Chicago.

Milwaukee still holds the top spot in the NL Central, with a two-game lead over the pesky Cardinals. The Brewers begin a three-game series at home on Friday against the Pirates, and will then take on the Twins in Minnesota for a two-game set. Aaron Ashby will take on JT Brubaker in the opener on Friday against Pittsburgh. The game starts at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.