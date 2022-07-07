Jackson Chourio and Antoine Kelly selected for 2022 Futures Game

Two future Brewers stars will get a chance to shine in Los Angeles, as Major League Baseball announced Thursday the rosters for the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Outfielder Jackson Chourio and pitcher Antonie Kelly will represent the Brewers as they were among the 50 players chosen to participate in this year’s edition.

This announcement adds to what has been a great week so far for Jackson Chourio, as the 18-year-old became the Brewers' top prospect on Wednesday when the updated MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects list came out. The Venezuelan moved from 94 on the list to 39, surpassing Sal Frelick and Joey Weimer. Chourio has been lighting it up for the Single-A Carolina for the Mudcats, slashing .319/.371/.587 with 10 home runs and 32 extra-base hits. Scouts give him above-average speed and power, which bodes well for the center fielder as he looks to continue to move up the Brewers system.

Left-hander Antonie Kelly is the Brewers' 14th-ranked prospect and their number two pitcher behind Ethan Small. Selected in 2019 in the second round out of Wabash (Ill.) Valley Community College, Kelly is getting back to the level that made him a top prospect this year, as he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in November of 2020. With the Single-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Kelly has already struck out a league-best 100 batters in just 76 innings. His fastball is currently in the mid-90s, but it has topped out at 99 in the past. While his command has struggled, allowing 41 walks so far, opponents are still hitting just .173 against the 6-foot-6 sidearm pitcher this year.

The 2022 Brewers have some prior Futures Game experience on the current big league club, as Luis Urias, Keston Hiura, Josh Hader, Hunter Renfroe, Willy Adames, Devin Williams, Kolten Wong, and Christian Yelich all made appearances in the big game. You can watch Chourio and Kelly showcase their skills on Saturday, July 16th at 6 pm CT live on Peacock and MLB Network, or listen on SiriusXM radio.