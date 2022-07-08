Game Thread #85: Milwaukee Brewers (47-37) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (34-49)

The Brewers welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates into town as they start the final leg of their six-game homestand. Aaron Ashby carries his 1-6 record with a 4.60 ERA into the contest against JT Brubaker, who owns a 4.28 ERA and 2-7 record. The Brewers last faced off with Brubaker just last Thursday in Pittsburgh, an 8-7 loss for the Crew.

Andrew McCutchen will get the start tonight in center field for the first time as a Brewer. According to Mike Vassallo on Twitter, tonight will be the first center field start for McCutchen since 2019 when he was with the Phillies. The former Pirate spent most of his career in center, a position that earned him a Gold Glove in 2012 and an MVP in 2013. Since snapping his 0-32 slump on June 2nd, McCutchen has been on a tear at the plate. In 126 at-bats since the walk-off single, McCutchen is slashing .300/.389/.464 with 4 home runs. In 22 games against his former team, McCutchen is batting .232 with 2 home runs and 19 hits.

Tonight’s matchup will air exclusively on Apple TV+ for free. Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher will be on the call. You can also listen live on the Brewers Radio Network.

Lineups