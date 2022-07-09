Game Thread #86: Milwaukee Brewers (48-37) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (34-50)

The Brewers and Pirates play an afternoon game today, and it’s Brandon Woodruff on the mound again. Since returning from the IL, he’s been back to his dominant self. In his two starts since his return, he’s pitched 11 innings, allowed just one run, and struck out 18 batters compared to 0 walks. He now gets the Pirates, and this will be his third start against them this season. His first start on April 20 was very good as he pitched six scoreless innings. He second start wasn’t as good, allowing 4 runs in 4 innings on April 26.

On the other side, the Brewers will face Zach Thompson of the Pirates (and not Zack Thompson of the Cardinals). The Brewers have faced Thompson twice so far this season. In their first game against him on April 18, they scored 6 runs in 4 innings. Thompson was better the second time around, allowing just 2 runs in 4.2 innings on July 3.

Here are the lineups for today.