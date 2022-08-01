Brewers trade Josh Hader to Padres

The Brewers have made their big splash at the trade deadline. Long-time closer Josh Hader, who has been considered a trade piece for the last couple seasons, has been traded to the Padres. The Brewers will receive four players in return, per Jeff Passan.

The return on Josh Hader to Milwaukee is significant: left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources tell ESPN. Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Hader's 2022 season has been a solid season with one odd rough patch in early to mid-July. This season, he has a 4.24 ERA and 3.47 FIP, but that is inflated significantly from two bad appearances on July 13 and 15. In those appearances, he allowed nine runs and four home runs. His career marks are more indicative of what he can do. Over six seasons, he has a 2.48 ERA, 2.70 FIP, 125 saves, and a 15.4 K/9 rate.

The Brewers will get four players back in return for Hader. Taylor Rogers had been closing for the Padres and has a 4.35 ERA and 2.35 FIP with 28 saves this season. He will likely factor in with Devin Williams as a setup man who might close a few games. The main two prospect pieces of this deal are Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz. Gasser is ranked No. 7 in the Padres system, and Ruiz is ranked No. 28 (according to MLB.com). Ruiz has made it to the majors and Gasser is currently in High-A in the minors. Dinelson Lamet has jumped back and forth between the minors and majors this season, and has a career 4.08 ERA, 3.81 FIP, and 11.7 K/9.

EDIT: In Baseball America's updated rankings, Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz were ranked No. 8 and No. 9, per JJ Cooper of Baseball America. Cooper also noted that Ruiz was a breakout prospect of 2022.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.