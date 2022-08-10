 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #110: Milwaukee Brewers (59-50) vs Tampa Bay Rays (58-51)

Brewers look to sweep Rays after winning the first of the two-game set.

Brandon Woodruff is on the mound to try and take both games from the Rays after the Crew were victorious in the opener. Jeffery Springs will be the starter for Tampa Bay.

Milwaukee also now holds second place in the NL Central, making these games all the more important in securing a spot in the playoffs.

The first pitch is at 1:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

