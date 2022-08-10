Game Thread #110: Milwaukee Brewers (59-50) vs Tampa Bay Rays (58-51)

Brandon Woodruff is on the mound to try and take both games from the Rays after the Crew were victorious in the opener. Jeffery Springs will be the starter for Tampa Bay.
Milwaukee also now holds second place in the NL Central, making these games all the more important in securing a spot in the playoffs.
Lined up for game 2️⃣— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 10, 2022
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj @fleet_farm | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Z001XLJPLz
The first pitch is at 1:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.
Loading comments...