Brewers complete two game sweep of Rays in extra inning walk-off, 4-3

The Brewers have completed their two-game sweep over the Rays after a rough stretch against the Pirates and Reds. Brandon Woodruff was on the hill for the Crew, taking on Jeffery Springs for Tampa Bay. The Brewers were in need of a good series after losing the top spot in the division to the Cardinals.

After a 1,2,3, first inning from Brandon Woodruff, the Brewers struck early in the bottom of the first. McCutchen hit a two-out double, followed by an RBI single from Mike Brosseau. He then moved to second on a balk by the pitcher, and Renfroe drew a walk. Hiura then hit another two-out base hit that scored Brosseau from second, giving Milwaukee a 2-0 lead.

The Rays would score off Woodruff in the third when Mejia led off the inning with a double and was brought home by a Peralta single. They would then score again in the fifth inning, this time from a solo home run by Chang that tied the game at two.

Woodruff pitched into the seventh, but allowed a solo home run, this time by Randy Arozarena to give Tampa Bay the lead. Boxberger was brought in to pitch the eighth inning and ended up loading the bases with only one out. Hoby Milner then got out of the jam with two straight strikeouts to end the inning.

Gott pitched a clean ninth inning, and the Crew tied the game off Colin Poche in the bottom of the ninth after Rowdy Tellez blasted a solo home run to center, sending the game into extra innings. Devin Williams allowed zero runs in the top of the tenth, giving the Brewers a golden opportunity to walk off. Yelich was intentionally walked to put him at first and Tyrone Taylor at second. Willy Adames hit a single that scored Taylor from second, and the Brewers won 4-3.

After winning both against the Rays, the Brewers will now travel to St. Louis for a massive three-game series against the Cardinals. Eric Lauer will face Jordan Montgomery in the opener on Friday. The first pitch is at 7:15 CDT on ESPN+ and 620 WTMJ.