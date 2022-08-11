Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans blame front office for Brewers post-deadline struggles

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Despite the Brewers’ two-game sweep of the Rays in the middle of the week, they looked ice-cold heading into this week, losing five of six to the Pirates and the Reds after the trade deadline. We decided to ask who Brewers fans blamed the most for the Brewers struggles, and the results showed over four out of 10 fans blame the front office, with the offense, pitching and owner Mark Attanasio all falling between 14% and 21%.

The results don’t come as much of a surprise, as Brewers fans across social media expressed displeasure at the deadline moves, particularly the Josh Hader trade and the lack of a new bat for the offense.

Only time will tell if the trades pay off, as the Brewers head into a huge weekend series against the Cardinals, trailing them by one game in the NL Central.

In an interesting national survey this week, fans were asked if they’d be open to some form of MLB relegation, to which 45% of fans said yes. When asked how many teams should be relegated, 33% of fans said two teams while 24% of fans said four teams. Given options for what would warrant a relegation, over 60% of fans said three-year average record should be considered, followed by 41% saying one-year record, 27% saying payroll and 20% saying attendance.

If relegation existed, the Brewers would be safe by all four standards, as they rank in the top half among win percentage for both this year and the last three years and they rank 14th in average attendance so far in 2022. Their payroll also slots in at No. 19 out of 30, according to Spotrac.

Fans were also asked which minor league city is the best fit for a future major league team, and 34% said Nashville, which happens to be the home of the Brewers’ AAA affiliate Nashville Sounds. Las Vegas came in second with 28% of the vote, followed by Charlotte (14%), Indianapolis (11%) and Omaha (7%).