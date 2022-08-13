 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #112: Milwaukee Brewers (60-51) vs St. Louis Cardinals (62-50)

Brewers look to get revenge in game two of series in St. Louis

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers will look to bounce back after failing to win their third straight Friday night, losing to the Cardinals 3-1 in the series opener. To do so, the Crew will send Corbin Burnes to the mound. The Cardinals will counter with their own ace, longtime starter Adam Wainwright.

First pitch is at 6:15 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

