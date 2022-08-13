Brewers place Gott on IL, recall Strzelecki, reinstate Topa in slew of reliever moves

The Brewers placed reliever Trevor Gott on the 15-day injured list and recalled reliever Peter Strzelecki in a corresponding move. They also reinstated Justin Topa from the 60-day IL and optioned him to AAA Nashville.

RHP Justin Topa reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

Gott continues to face injury trouble this season, as this marks his second trip to the IL this year. He missed a good portion of June due to a right groin strain, and this time it’s a right forearm strain sending him to the IL.

This season, he’s pitched to a 4.03 ERA in 38 games (38 innings), striking out 40. Since the injury is retroactive to Aug. 11, he’s eligible to return on Aug. 21.

Strzelecki, who made his major league debut earlier this season with Milwaukee, has made seven appearances with the Crew (11 innings), pitching to a 3.27 ERA. He last appeared with Milwaukee on July 31.

With AAA Nashville this season, he’s pitched to a 2.84 ERA over 27 appearances (31 2⁄ 3 innings), including 3-for-4 in save opportunities, a 4-0 record and 50 strikeouts.

Topa, who last appeared in the majors with Milwaukee last season, has made 10 career major league appearances (11 innings), pitching to a 10.64 ERA and striking out 13. After receiving his third elbow surgery at the end of last season for a torn flexor tendon in his throwing arm, Topa worked his way back to pitching in the minors beginning in late July.