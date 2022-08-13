Brewers win 3-2 in extras in St. Louis

Box Score

It was a pitchers’ duel in St. Louis on a balmy Saturday night. With two aces on the mound, the Brewers and Cardinals couldn’t get much offense going the entire night.

Corbin Burnes lasted seven innings for the Crew, giving up just one run on four hits with zero walks and six strikeouts. The Cardinals’ run marks the first earned run for Burnes across three starts (21 innings) against St. Louis this season, good for a 0.43 ERA.

Despite the strong start, Burnes was outpitched by the 40-year-old Wainwright. Waino went nine innings for the Cardinals, allowing one run on a solo shot from Luis Urias in the eighth inning. He had a no-hitter through 6 2⁄ 3 innings before Andrew McCutchen lined a single to left to end it. Wainwright finished the night giving up three hits and one walk while striking out eight.

After six shutout innings from each side, St. Louis struck first in the bottom of the seventh. Paul Goldschmidt hit a single to left to start the inning and Nolan Gorman drove him home two batters later on a double to left center. Burnes managed to get out of the inning and his start without allowing any more damage, striking out Paul DeJong and Dylan Carlson.

Urias responded with a one-out, first-pitch homer in the top of the eighth, lacing it over the right field wall to tie the game up at one.

After Taylor Rogers worked around a leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth, Wainwright came out again in the top of the ninth, setting the Brewers down in order to give the Cardinals a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the frame.

Devin Williams replaced Rogers out of the bullpen for the Brewers, setting down the big boppers of Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado on a strikeout and a flyout to center, respectively. Gorman then hit a soft grounder down the first base line, which Williams fielded and flipped to first in just enough time, which was then confirmed after a St. Louis challenge.

Tied at one entering extras, Giovanny Gallegos was given the ball for the Cardinals in the top of the 10th. With the automatic runner on second, Hunter Renfroe hit a liner to right center and slid into third with an RBI triple for a 2-1 lead. Former Cardinal Kolten Wong then hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it a 3-1 game. Urias and Victor Caratini grounded out to end the inning, giving Matt Bush the opportunity to close it out.

DeJong responded in the bottom of the inning with a bloop single to left, putting runners at the corners. After Carlson hit a sac fly to right to cut the lead to 3-2, Bush got both Yadier Molina and Tommy Edman to go down swinging for the victory.

The Brewers will look to take the rubber match and the division lead Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals. Trailing by a half-game in the NL Central, the Brewers will send Aaron Ashby to the mound against Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 1:15 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.