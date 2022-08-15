Game Thread #114: Milwaukee Brewers (61-52) vs Los Angeles Dodgers (79-34)

The Brewers are in the midst of one of the tougher portions of their second-half schedule. After dropping a tight three-game series against the Cardinals 2-1, the Crew will face the Dodgers seven times in the next 10 days. The first of the two series kicks off tonight at home.

Fortunately, the Brewers have their best arms lined up for this four-game set, starting with Freddy Peralta on the bump tonight. The right-hander has had to shake off some rust in his first two starts off the injured list after a short rehab assignment, but his 4.15 ERA and 3.70 FIP in those outings have been enough to keep the Brewers in the game. He went five innings last time out against the Rays, so hopefully, he can give the Brewers an effective full-length start tonight.

Left-hander Julio Urias gets the ball for the Dodgers. The 25-year-old has followed up a breakout 2021 season with another strong campaign, posting a 2.49 ERA and 3.49 FIP in 22 starts. Craig Counsell is rolling out the right-handed version of the lineup that he typically uses against southpaws, with the exception being Rowdy Tellez getting the start at first base instead of Keston Hiura.

Lineups: