Game Thread #115: Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) vs Los Angeles Dodgers (80-34)

After being shutout 4-0 by Julio Urias and the Dodgers last night, the Brewers are looking to bounce back against rookie Ryan Pepiot.

The 24-year-old is making his sixth career big-league start and has posted a 3.92 ERA and 5.24 FIP. Pepiot has struggled with free passes, walking 15 in 20 2⁄ 3 innings, which could play into Milwaukee’s usually selective approach at the plate.

Brandon Woodruff will get the ball for the Brewers. He delivered seven innings of three-run ball against the Rays his last time out and will look to keep a potent Dodgers lineup at bay.

Lineups:

The Brewers have dropped nine of their last 13 games, so some good vibes are needed. Let’s have some fun and play Bill Schroeder Bingo during tonight’s game.