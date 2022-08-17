Brewers Reacts Survey: How should Counsell handle the rotation and who should the Brewers call up?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

With September quickly approaching and the Brewers finally *knock on wood* getting healthy again, we’ve got two questions for fans in this week's SB Nation Reacts survey.

First, we’d like to know what minor league prospect Brewers fans would like to see called up as the roster expands from 26 to 28 on Sept. 1. With several of the Brewers’ top prospects already with AAA Nashville, there are plenty of options to pick from come September.

Second, we’d like to know what Craig Counsell should do with the rotation with Adrian Houser expected to return from injury soon. With six everyday starters on the roster in Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Lauer, Freddy Peralta, Aaron Ashby and Houser, would you like to see Counsell utilize a six-man rotation or have one of those guys come out of the bullpen as a long-relief option?

Be sure to participate below, stay tuned for the results and leave a comment if you’d like us to ask a specific question in the coming surveys!