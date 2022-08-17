Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #10

It’s Wednesday, which means that it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

The Brewers have entered a stretch during which they’ll play the Dodgers seven times in 10 days. After being shut out 4-0 on Monday, the Brewers came back with a thrilling extra-innings win last night. A win today or tomorrow would mean a series sweep against the best team in baseball.

On the injury front, Adrian Houser and Jake Cousins are continuing their rehab assignments in Triple-A Nashville. Omar Narvaez and Trevor Rosenthal joined them last night. If all goes well, Narvaez could return for the weekend series against the Cubs. The other three players may not be far behind.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.