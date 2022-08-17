Brewers option Jason Alexander, recall Trevor Kelley

The Brewers announced a minor change to the bullpen prior to Wednesday night’s game, optioning Jason Alexander to Triple-A Nashville and recalling Trevor Kelley.

RHP Trevor Kelley recalled from Triple-A Nashville.



RHP Jason Alexander optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/IgCjTAu0IP — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 17, 2022

Alexander helped conserve the bullpen with three scoreless innings in Monday’s 4-0 loss. Because he will likely be unavailable for a couple more days, the Brewers have replaced him with a fresh arm in Kelley.

After spending a few weeks in the starting rotation decimated by injuries, Alexander has transitioned to a depth role, spending most of the past four weeks in Triple-A.

In 48 2⁄ 3 big league innings, the right-hander has induced ground balls at a 52% clip thanks to his bowling ball sinker, but poor strikeout and walk rates have limited him to a 5.18 ERA and 5.04 FIP.

The sidewinding Kelley brings his unique rising sinker back to Milwaukee for the first time since July 1. In 15 innings with the Brewers, he has posted an unappealing 6.63 ERA and 7.32 FIP.

Kelley has limited opponents to a 24.1% hard-hit rate, but six of those hard-hit balls have sailed over the fence. His poor run-prevention numbers can be pinned almost entirely on his seven home runs allowed.