Game Thread #116: Milwaukee Brewers (62-53) vs Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35)

Eric Lauer takes the mound against Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers. The Brewers are still fighting for the top of the division and every game is important.

Mario Feliciano gets his second start behind the dish, Keston Hiura is the DH and Rowdy Tellez starts at first. Andrew McCutchen gets the day off in the outfield, as Christian Yelich starts in left field.

The first pitch is at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.