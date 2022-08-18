Brewers lose game three of series vs Dodgers, 2-1

Box Score

After splitting the first two games against the Dodgers, the Brewers were looking to take the lead in the series with Eric Lauer on the mound facing Tony Gonsolin. Milwaukee has been on somewhat of a skid recently and has fallen behind in the race to finish first in the division.

Lauer had a fantastic start to his outing, allowing no runs through his first five innings, the issue was that Milwaukee’s offense couldn’t get anything going either against Gonsolin. Lauer finally gave up his first run in the top of the sixth, when Barnes hit a leadoff home run to center to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

Lauer would continue into the seventh, where he would again give up a solo home run, this time to Max Muncy, which gave Los Angeles a 2-0 advantage. Lauer would then get out of the inning without allowing any more damage.

The Brewers would get an offensive rally going in the eighth inning after Tyrone Taylor and Feliciano drew two-out walks. Davis was brought in to run for Feliciano at first. Yelich then hit an RBI single that scored Taylor from second and advanced Davis to second. Adames would line out to shortstop, however, ending the Brewers chances in the eighth.

The Brewers would again get two men on base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but failed to capitalize and lost game three of the four-game series. Milwaukee will take on Los Angeles in the series finale on Thursday, with Corbin Burnes taking the mound against Andrew Heaney. The Brewers will then travel to Chicago to take on the Cubs at Wrigley for three games. Thursday’s finale will start at 1:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.