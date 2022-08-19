 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #118: Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) vs Chicago Cubs (50-67)

Brewers look to take game one at Wrigley

By Herschel_Winkelman
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After splitting their series against the Dodgers, the Brewers head to Wrigley to take on the Cubs. Aaron Ashby is on the mound against Keegan Thompson.

Yelich will lead off and play DH while McCutchen gets the start in left field. Caratini starts behind the dish and Tyrone Taylor will patrol center field.

First pitch is at 1:20 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

