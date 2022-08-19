Game Thread #118: Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) vs Chicago Cubs (50-67)

After splitting their series against the Dodgers, the Brewers head to Wrigley to take on the Cubs. Aaron Ashby is on the mound against Keegan Thompson.

Yelich will lead off and play DH while McCutchen gets the start in left field. Caratini starts behind the dish and Tyrone Taylor will patrol center field.

First pitch is at 1:20 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.