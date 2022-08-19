Brewers lose opener to Cubs, 8-7

Box Score

The Brewers hoped to open their series against the Cubs with a win after splitting a four-game series with the Dodgers. Aaron Ashby took the mound for the Crew while Keegan Thompson started for Chicago. The Brewers are in need of wins now as they are currently 3.5 games back of the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central.

The Brewers were able to jump out to an early lead off the bat of Andrew McCutchen, who hit a two-run home run to score Yelich, his third dinger in back-to-back games. The Cubs would answer back in the bottom of the first off Ashby, as Suzuki hit an RBI double, Reyes hit a triple that scored Suzuki, and Happ hit a single that scored Reyes, giving the Cubs a 3-2 lead after the first.

The Cubs would score again in the bottom of the second, this time from a Wilson Contreras sacrifice fly to give the Cubs a 4-2 advantage. Milwaukee then answered back in the top of the third, off two home runs. Rowdy Tellez hit a solo home run, his 25th of the season, and Renfroe hit a two-run shot to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead.

Chicago would regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run blast, scoring Madrigal. Yelich would help the Brewers put up more runs offensively when he hit a fielder’s choice that scored Urias in the top of the sixth. Adames then hit an infield single that scored Taylor from third, giving Milwaukee a 7-6 advantage.

Morel homered off Milner in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Happ and giving the Cubs an 8-7 lead. The Brewers were unable to get any more runs across for the remainder of the game and lost the opener to their division rivals. Game two of the series will take place on Saturday and feature Freddy Peralta for the Brewers against Marcus Stroman for the Cubs. After their three-game series against the Cubs, the Brewers will head to Los Angeles for a three-game series with the Dodgers. Saturday’s game starts at 1:20 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.