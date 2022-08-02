Game Thread #103: Milwaukee Brewers (57-45) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-62)

As the trade deadline came and went, the Brewers focused on adding to their relief corps. Though star Josh Hader is gone, they’ve added several relievers. Taylor Rogers is active today, as well as Dinelson Lamet. They will help back up starter Corbin Burnes, who looks to continue the Brewers’ success following the All-Star Break.
Here are the lineups for tonight:
Three in Pittsburgh, then back home.


Tonight's lineup. #LetsGoBucs
