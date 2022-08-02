 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #103: Milwaukee Brewers (57-45) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-62)

Corbin Burnes is on the mound with some new bullpen help.

-JP-
/ new
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

As the trade deadline came and went, the Brewers focused on adding to their relief corps. Though star Josh Hader is gone, they’ve added several relievers. Taylor Rogers is active today, as well as Dinelson Lamet. They will help back up starter Corbin Burnes, who looks to continue the Brewers’ success following the All-Star Break.

Here are the lineups for tonight:

