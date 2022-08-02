Poll: What do you think of the Brewers’ trade deadline moves?

I have a feeling this poll is not gonna show great results for the Brewers front office, but I’ve been wrong before.

The Brewers made limited moves at the deadline and while most of the fanbase seemed to want to add a bat, David Stearns and Co. only added some pitchers. Here’s a recap of what went down:

Aug. 1—Brewers trade LHP Josh Hader to Padres for LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Dinelson Lamet, OF Esteury Ruiz and LHP Robert Gasser

Aug. 1—Brewers trade LHP Antoine Kelly and IF Mark Mathias to Rangers for RHP Matt Bush

Aug. 2—Brewers trade OF Tristan Peters to Giants for RHP Trevor Rosenthal

The Hader move was obviously the most surprising move for the Brewers, but the Brewers got multiple controllable players and help right away in Rogers and Lamet, although it’s still unclear what roles they’ll serve and if the Brewers bullpen will find success sans Hader.

Bush should be a good addition for the bullpen, and Mathias wasn’t going to find much playing time in the Brewers infield with so much control between Willy Adames and Luis Urias anyways. While Kelly is a solid prospect, he’s still a ways away from the majors and Bush can help now.

The Peters-for-Rosenthal trade is one of the more bizarre trades for any team at the deadline. Rosenthal, 32, hasn’t pitched since 2020 and was just signed by the Giants for $4.5 million back in July. The Brewers pick up the remainder of his one-year deal while sending Peters back to San Francisco. Peters has looked strong at AA Biloxi, hitting .307 and compiling a .871 OPS this season.

