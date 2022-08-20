Game Thread #119: Milwaukee Brewers (63-55) vs Chicago Cubs (51-67)

Freddy Peralta and the Brewers will try to bounce back against the Cubs today at Wrigley, with the first pitch set for 1:20 pm. The Cubs will send out Marcus Stroman, who brings a 3-5 record with a 3.96 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with him. Freddy Peralta carries a 4-3 record and 4.21 ERA into the ballgame.

The first pitch looks to be in question today, as storms are predicted to roll into the Chicagoland area around 1:00 pm. As an amateur meteorologist with access to my phone’s weather app, I would be surprised if we didn’t see some delay today.

While poor weather is not a welcome sign for Brewers fans, the news that Omar Narvaez is back in the lineup certainly is. The 30-year-old catcher went 2-4 in his last rehab start with Nashville and is batting .237 with 4 home runs, 18 RBI, and .687 OPS.

Lineups