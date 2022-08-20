Omar Narváez returns from IL, Brewers send Mario Feliciano to AAA

The Brewers have reinstated catcher Omar Narváez from the 10-day injured list after he missed about two weeks with a left quad strain he suffered on Aug. 3 against the Pirates.

Catcher Mario Feliciano was sent to AAA Nashville in a corresponding move.

Narváez, who is batting .237/.324/.363 with four homers and 18 RBIs this season, suffered the injury in a rundown. After missing just over two weeks, he returned to AAA Nashville on a rehab assignment, where he went 3-for-8 with a double and two singles in two games.

With the absence of Narváez, Victor Caratini has gotten most of the reps at catcher, as Feliciano has started just twice. Across his two appearances, Feliciano went 1-for-4 with a single and a walk. The single came against the Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon for his first career hit.

Narváez gets the start behind the plate in today’s afternoon game against the Cubs.