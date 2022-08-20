Brewers lose in 11 innings on walk-off single

Box Score

Good pitching from Freddy Peralta kept the Brewers in it, as a Willy Adames home run gave the Brewers a late lead in the 8th. However, some missed opportunities at the plate and a miscue from Yelich were too much to overcome, as the Brewers lose to the Cubs 6-5 on a walk-off single in 11 innings.

After a 40-minute rain delay to start the game, the Brewers got to Marcus Stroman early in the 1st. Christian Yelich led off the game with a walk and Willy Adames got on with a single. After a lineout from Rowdy Tellez moved Yelich to third, Andrew McCutchen drove him in on a forceout to second, giving the Brewers an early 1-0 advantage.

That one hit by Adames in the 1st would be all they could muster for a while. The Brewers went to the plate free swinging against Stroman, who needed just 55 pitches to make it through five innings. While they recorded some hard contact, they couldn’t translate that contact into hits.

Freddy Peralta, meanwhile, recorded his best start since coming off the injured list. He got into some trouble in the 3rd, giving up back-to-back one-out singles to Christopher Morel and Nick Madrigal. After a Contreras groundout moved the runners to second and third, Peralta got Ian Happ to ground out to second and eliminate the threat.

The Cubs threatened again in the fifth. A lead-off walk to McKinstry put a runner on for Willson Contreras, who hit a two-run home run out to left field to give the Cubs the 2-1 lead. Peralta would go one more inning exciting after the 6th, finishing with the contest allowing four hits and three walks, while striking out five.

Stroman would carry his one-hitter into the 8th. After retiring Narvaez and Hiura to start the inning, Christian Yelich would get the Brewers their second hit of the game. With a runner on first now, the Cubs went to their bullpen bringing in Rowan Wick. Wick immediately gave up the lead, as Adames launched a 428-foot home run into the left-center bleachers to make it a 3-2 Brewers lead.

After a scoreless 8th from Matt Bush, Devin Williams came in with a chance to record his 9th save of the season. The Cubs were able to force long at-bats against Williams, forcing two walks through the first four batters of the inning. With two outs and two on, Nick Madrigal tied the game on a little float just past the glove of Kolten Wong. Williams exited after a Contreras walk with his first blown save of the season. With the bases loaded, Taylor Rogers got the game to extras with a strikeout of Ian Happ.

In the 10th, Mike Brosseau drove in Urias from second to lead off the inning. With a 4-3 lead, the Brewers were unable to capitalize with Tellez and Taylor in scoring position, as McCutchen grounded out to end the inning. The game was tied up again in the bottom of the inning. Following a stolen base from Happ, Yelich caught a shallow flyball in left but dropped the ball on the exchange, allowing Happ to score. The error from Yelich was his first of the season, allowing the game to go to the 11th.

Good base running from McCutchen gave the Brewers another lead in the top of the inning. Starting the inning at second, McCutchen advanced to third on a flyout from Renfroe. Kolten Wong then hit a slow grounded to first, allowing McCutchen to beat the throw home and make it a 5-4 game. Just like the 10th, the Brewers could only score once. This time, Strzelecki got the ball with a chance to record his first MLB save.

Patrick Wisdom instantly tied the game on a double to the ivy, driving in Hoerner and making the score 5-5. A sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk gave the Cubs men at the corners with only one out. Ortega, on with a walk, advanced to second with no throw. Madrigal was unable to give the Cubs the win, as a grounder to Adames resulted in an out at home. With two outs now, Contreras would end the game with a single to right, giving the Cubs a 6-5 walk-off win.

The Brewers will try to avoid a sweep on Sunday. Brandon Woodruff will face off against Justin Steele, with first pitch being 1:20 pm.