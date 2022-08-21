Game Thread #120: Milwaukee Brewers (63-56) vs Chicago Cubs (52-67)

We’re almost at the three-quarters point in the season, and the Brewers need a rebound. The first two games of the series against the Cubs were demoralizing for the team. Both were games where the Brewers led and then lost, and the second game was in extra innings.

The Brewers now have Brandon Woodruff on the mound and are looking to salvage one game of this series. On the other side, Justin Steele is on the mound for the Cubs. Here’s how the teams will line up today.