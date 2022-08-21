Brewers rally for 5-2 win over Cubs

Box Score

After taking two rough losses to the Cubs (both where the Brewers held the lead late), the Brewers needed a win to avoid a sweep. It took several innings, but the Brewers rallied from an early deficit to take a 5-2 win over the Cubs on Sunday afternoon.

Brandon Woodruff was on the mound and his day did not start well. He needed 34 pitches to get through the first inning. He did get the first two batters out, but Ian Happ homered after that for a 1-0 deficit early. Woodruff then allowed two singles before getting out of the inning. He settled down after that, but allowed another solo home run in the fourth inning to Seiya Suzuki. He only pitched 5.2 innings in the start, allowing just those two runs on four hits and two walks, with five strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Brewers offense in early innings did not play well, as Cubs starter Justin Steele held them completely in check. Steele struck the Brewers out in order in the first inning. Hunter Renfroe led off with a walk in the second, but Keston Hiura grounded into a double play to negate that. Steele struck out the side again in the third, but Tyrone Taylor at least hit a single in the middle of that. Willy Adames gave the Brewers their first chance to score in the fourth with a single and stolen base, but the Brewers couldn’t take advantage there either. Overall, Steele pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three baserunners (two hits and a walk) and struck out nine Brewers.

Once Steele was out of the game, the Brewers finally started to see some success. Mark Leiter Jr. entered the game in relief in the seventh, and Andrew McCutchen started off right away with a single. Unfortunately, after a Renfroe groundout, McCutchen was caught stealing second with Rowdy Tellez at the plate. That mistake would be amplified one pitch later when Tellez homered, turning a potential two-run home run into a solo shot.

However, the Brewers didn’t need too long to get that second run in. In fact, it happened on the next batter, as Keston Hiura made it back-to-back with his 11th home run of the season, this one off of Brandon Hughes, who had just entered the game.

Brent Suter, who entered the game in the bottom of the sixth in relief of Woodruff, finished that inning with a flyout. He took the seventh and three straight flyouts to Tyrone Taylor ended that inning scoreless as well.

Rowan Wick came in for the eighth to face the Brewers. Kolten Wong came in to pinch hit and hit a single, and then Christian Yelich also pinch hit. With Yelich at the plate, Wick threw a wild pitch that allowed Wong to reach second. Yelich then worked a walk, with ball four also a wild pitch that let Wong reach third. Willy Adames immediately cashed in on it, hitting a sacrifice fly to score Wong and give the Brewers a 3-2 lead. Brad Boxberger came in for the bottom of the inning and worked a 1-2-3 inning to keep the Cubs in check.

In the ninth, the Brewers faced Kervin Castro and were able to continue to score against the Cubs bullpen. Tellez drew a one-out walk, and Hiura made that count, hitting his second home run of the day to put the Brewers ahead 5-2.

Taylor Rogers came in for the ninth for the save opportunity. It did look a little rough when Seiya Suzuki doubled with one out, but two flyouts ended the game and gave the Brewers a 5-2 win.

Keston Hiura led the offense with his 2-for-4 day, both hits going for home runs. Rowdy Tellez also provided a big spark with a 1-for-3 day with a walk, and the two of them were each responsible for two of the Brewers five runs.

Next up is a road trip to the West Coast to face the Dodgers. First up is a matchup between Eric Lauer and Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:10 PM and it will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.