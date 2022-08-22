Brewers place Aaron Ashby on injured list, recall Jason Alexander

The Brewers placed left-hander Aaron Ashby on the injured list this afternoon due to left shoulder inflammation. Jason Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.

Ashby’s move to the injured list is backdated to Saturday. He last pitched on Friday, throwing 91 pitches in five innings against the Cubs.

There were no indications that Ashby injured himself during the start, and the club previously listed him as the starter for Wednesday’s game against the Dodgers. The southpaw will now be out of action into early September at the least.

Ethan Small is lined up to make his next Triple-A start on Wednesday, making him the most convenient option to fill Ashby’s place for this turn through the rotation.

Adrian Houser could be another option, but a Wednesday start may not line up well with the timeline of his rehab assignment. He did not make an appearance with the Sounds yesterday as anticipated. Pitching yesterday would have ruled him out for a midweek start, and it’s possible that the Brewers nixed the outing for this reason.

TBD. We thought he was going to pitch again yesterday for Nashville but he did not appear in their doubleheader. Will check on that today. https://t.co/dARS1OhVJL — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 22, 2022

Alexander, who has made seven starts for Milwaukee this year, could be another option if he does not appear out of the bullpen in the first two games of the series. For now, the Brewers have a fresh arm and some time to decide on their plan for Wednesday.