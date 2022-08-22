Game Thread #121: Milwaukee Brewers (64-56) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (84-36)

It’s round two of Brewers versus Dodgers, this time for a three-game set in Los Angeles.
Eric Lauer makes his second consecutive start against the Dodgers. Last time out, held them to two runs over seven strong innings but was dealt a tough loss in what ended up being a 2-1 final.
The Brewers get another crack at Julio Urias, who kept them off the board in five innings last week. Craig Counsell wrote out an unusual lineup tonight, starting three left-handed hitters against the southpaw. Luis Urias has gone hitless since last week Sunday against the Cardinals, and Victor Caratini has shouldered a heavy workload in August while Omar Narvaez sat out with a quad strain. That may explain why Counsell is rolling the dice with Narvaez and Kolten Wong in the lineup.
