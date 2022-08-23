Brewers pitching shuts down Dodgers in 4-0 win

Box Score

Eric Lauer wasn't efficient, but he and four Brewers relievers combined to shut out the Dodgers in a 4-0 win on Monday night.

Milwaukee became the first team to hold Los Angeles scoreless in a game at Dodger Stadium this year.

Lauer dealt with two-out traffic all night, throwing just one clean inning. He battled his control but made pitches when it mattered.

The left-hander also got some help from his defense. In the bottom of the second inning, Gavin Lux lined a two-out base hit to left, and Justin Turner attempted to score from second base. Christian Yelich's throw took a couple of bounces but was right on the money, making it enough to cut down Turner at the plate and end the inning.

Luis Urias, who entered the game after Mike Brosseau departed with right ribcage discomfort, supplied the Brewers' lone run against Julio Urias on a solo home run in the top of the fourth. It snapped an 0-for-21 stretch for the infielder.

Lauer ran into another sticky situation when he loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth and fell behind 3-0 to Lux. He induced a flyout to escape unscathed once again.

Despite inconsistent command, Lauer made big pitches when it mattered. He worked five scoreless innings, striking out two, walking two, and scattering five hits.

After Lauer departed, Peter Strzelecki, Hoby Milner, and Matt Bush combined to protect the 1-0 lead through eight innings.

The Brewers broke the game open with a three-run ninth inning. Willy Adames and Christian Yelich led off the inning with back-to-back doubles against former Brewer Phil Bickford to make it a 2-0 game.

After Yelich tagged up to third on a fly ball by Hunter Renfroe, Urias plated him with a sacrifice fly for his second RBI of the night.

Keston Hiura delivered the final blow with a solo shot to make it 4-0.

Hiura has been hot since returning from Triple-A earlier this month and continues to make a push for regular playing time.

The insurance runs enabled Craig Counsell to sit Devin Williams down and give the ball to Jason Alexander to finish things off. Alexander worked around a two-out single to work a scoreless ninth and seal the shutout.

The Brewers have a chance to gain some steam with another win tomorrow. They send their ace Corbin Burnes to the mound against Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. CDT.