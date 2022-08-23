Brewers place Mike Brosseau on injured list, recall Pablo Reyes

The Brewers announced ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Dodgers that they have placed Mike Brosseau on the injured list and recalled utility man Pablo Reyes.

INF Mike Brosseau placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.



INF/OF Pablo Reyes recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/0MWPNuCH8k — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 23, 2022

Brosseau left Monday night’s game with what was originally described as right ribcage discomfort. He later confirmed that it was an oblique issue that had been bothering him for weeks. After it forced him out of last night’s contest, the Brewers decided to play it safe and give him time to recover.

Mike Brosseau said he’s been getting treatment on the oblique for several weeks and might’ve been able to play through this. But he understands why the Brewers made the IL move. He expects a minimum stay. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 23, 2022

The ailment may explain Brosseau’s recent struggles at the plate. He has been one of the team’s best hitters against left-handed pitching this year but notched just three hits in the month of August.

The versatile Reyes will take Brosseau’s roster spot for the time being. He has been a serviceable replacement player for most of his career and is performing well in Triple-A Nashville.

With Jace Peterson set to return from the injured list this weekend, Reyes’ stay figures to be short. He’ll give the Brewers a right-handed option off the bench for the next few days.