Game Thread #122: Milwaukee Brewers (65-56) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (84-37)

The Brewers will look to build on a couple of solid wins this week as they take on the Dodgers again tonight.

Corbin Burnes is on the mound opposite Tony Gonsolin in a showdown of Cy Young Award candidates.

Burnes fared well early against the Dodgers last week, but the Los Angeles offense got to him in the sixth inning, ending his outing at 5 2⁄ 3 innings with three earned runs allowed.

Gonsolin, meanwhile, stifled the Brewers his last time out, firing seven scoreless innings.

Keston Hiura continues to get more playing time thanks to his hot bat in August, this time filling in for a resting Hunter Renfroe. Hiura gets the start at DH, sliding Andrew McCutchen to right field.

Wisconsin native Gavin Lux was originally penciled in to start at second base for the Dodgers, but he was scratched with a neck issue. Chris Taylor moves to the keystone in his place, and Trayce Thompson joined the lineup as the new DH.

Lineups: