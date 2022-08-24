Dodgers get to Corbin Burnes, Brewers lose 10-1

Box Score

Corbin Burnes didn’t have it on Tuesday night, and it was too much for the Brewers to overcome in a 10-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Los Angeles jumped on Burnes out of the gates, scoring one run in the first inning. Mookie Betts led off with a double, and Freddie Freeman singled to make it 1-0.

Instead of settling in the following inning, Burnes surrendered three more runs in the second inning. He walked Joey Gallo and Cody Bellinger after getting ahead 0-2 to both hitters, and those free passes came back to bite him when Trayce Thompson belted a flat cutter down the middle for a three-run blast, making it 4-0 Dodgers.

Burnes rebounded with a perfect third inning, but some lackluster defense helped knock him out of the game in the fourth.

Chris Taylor reached with one out on a ground ball fielded by Luis Urias, who spiked his throw to first. After a stolen base and groundout moved Taylor to third, Thompson hit a sharp ground ball in the hole that Willy Adames got to but let roll under his glove. Taylor and Thompson were credited with hits.

The trouble continued from there. Burnes struck out Betts on a curveball in the dirt, but it took a wild bounce toward the Dodgers’ on-deck circle, allowing him to reach. Trea Turner then lined a soft single to center, and Thompson scored LA’s sixth run in part because Jonathan Davis took some time to get the ball in.

With Burnes up over 80 pitches, Craig Counsell went to the bullpen. Brent Suter entered and allowed another RBI single to Freeman before retiring Will Smith to end the inning.

That closed the book on Burnes, who allowed seven earned runs in 3 2⁄ 3 innings. He allowed six hits, struck out three, and walked two.

The outing matched his shortest performance of 3 2⁄ 3 innings on June 3 against the Padres. It was the first time Burnes allowed seven earned runs since May 17, 2019.

The Brewers’ offense put some better swings on Tony Gonsolin in their second go at him in less than a week but did not have much to show for it.

Gonsolin only struck out three and allowed eight hard-hit balls, but the Brewers came away with just three hits against him in five innings. They scored their lone run on a base hit by Davis in the fifth inning to plate Luis Urias.

Suter and Trevor Kelley combined to throw 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The Dodgers used Evan Phillips, David Price, and Chris Martin in relief.

Both managers used position players on the mound to finish the blowout. Counsell turned to Victor Caratini in the eighth inning, who allowed three runs in his fourth career pitching appearance and first as a Brewer. For the Dodgers, infielder Hanser Alberto induced three flyouts on seven pitches to end the game.

The Brewers will look to rebound and win the series tomorrow night. They’ll get a rematch against Andrew Heaney, who they tagged for five runs last week. Adrian Houser will make his first start since suffering a flexor strain on June 30 that sidelined him for nearly two months.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CDT.