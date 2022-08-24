Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #11

It’s Wednesday, which means that it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

After two solid wins against the Cubs and Dodgers to begin the week, an off-night for Corbin Burnes resulted in a 10-1 blowout loss. The Brewers still have an opportunity to win the series tonight.

In other news, the cutoff date has passed for prospects like Sal Frelick and Brice Turang to maintain their rookie eligibility into next season. Some have speculated that this could mean a promotion is on the horizon, especially for Frelick, who continues to lay waste to Triple-A pitching.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.