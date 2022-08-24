Brewers activate Adrian Houser in slew of roster moves

The Brewers activated Adrian Houser from the injured list amid a series of roster moves before tonight’s game against the Dodgers.

RHP Adrian Houser reinstated from the 15-day IL.



RHP Trevor Kelley optioned to Triple-A Nashville.



RHP J.C. Mejía outrighted to Nashville.



RHP Jake Cousins reinstated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Nashville. pic.twitter.com/JxsnWkffNA — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 24, 2022

The moves only impact one space on the active roster, with Houser taking Trevor Kelley’s spot. Houser will start tonight’s series finale against the Dodgers after missing nearly two months with a flexor strain. It will be his first big-league appearance since June 30.

Cousins’ activation marks the completion of his rehab assignment. As we discussed in last week’s mailbag, his velocity has been down in his minor-league outings, so an optional assignment was always more likely than an immediate return to the big-league roster. Remaining in Triple-A buys Cousins more time to rediscover his velocity instead of throwing him into the fire unprepared.

Outrighting Mejia clears a space on the 40-man roster for Cousins. The Brewers optioned him to Triple-A last week after he finished serving an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.