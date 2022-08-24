 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #123: Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) vs Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37)

Brewers hope to take rubber match against the best team in baseball

By Herschel_Winkelman
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the opener and then losing the second game 10-1, the Brewers look to take the series against the Dodgers. Adrian Houser, who has just been activated off the injured list, gets the start for the Brewers and faces off against Andrew Heaney for Los Angeles.

Christian Yelich gets the start in left while Andrew McCutchen is the DH. Victor Caratini starts behind the plate and Luis Urias is at the hot corner.

First pitch is at 8:00 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...