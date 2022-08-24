Game Thread #123: Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) vs Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37)

After winning the opener and then losing the second game 10-1, the Brewers look to take the series against the Dodgers. Adrian Houser, who has just been activated off the injured list, gets the start for the Brewers and faces off against Andrew Heaney for Los Angeles.
Christian Yelich gets the start in left while Andrew McCutchen is the DH. Victor Caratini starts behind the plate and Luis Urias is at the hot corner.
One last game on the road.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 24, 2022
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Foi5ZsAJUn
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Brewers: pic.twitter.com/LW0loAoVHj— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 24, 2022
First pitch is at 8:00 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.
