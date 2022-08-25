Brewers pitching get slammed by Dodgers, lose 12-6

Box Score

After splitting the opening two games of their three-game series against Los Angeles, the Brewers hoped to take the series in the finale. Adrian Houser who had just been activated from injury got the start against Andrew Heaney. The Brewers are now 5.5 games back of the Cardinals for the division lead, so winning these games is extremely important.

The Brewers struck first when Adames drilled a solo home run to right field to give Milwaukee the early lead. The Dodgers would then explode immediately off Houser, scoring four runs in the opening frame and giving the Dodgers a 4-1 lead heading into the second inning.

Milwaukee would scrape away at the lead after Hunter Renfroe hit an RBI double in the third to reduce the lead to only two. The Dodgers would get the run back in the bottom of the inning off a Barnes RBI fielder’s choice.

Hoby Milner was then brought in to replace Houser in the fourth, and allowed four runs on five hits to Los Angeles, making the score 8-2. Max Muncy would then hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth off Jason Alexander, adding another insurance run. Barnes then blasted a two-run home run off of Alexander in the sixth, giving the Dodgers a 12-2 advantage.

Adames hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh that scored both Wong and Taylor, as the Brewers began to chip away at the massive lead. The Brewers would score again in the bottom of the ninth, this time of a Hunter Renfroe two-run home run that put the score at 12-6. Milwaukee would not be able to continue the rally and lost the game and series.

The Brewers will now travel to Chicago for a series against the Cubs. Freddy Peralta starts the opener against Justin Steele. Friday’s game begins at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.