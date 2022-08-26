Game Thread #124: Milwaukee Brewers (65-58) vs Chicago Cubs (54-71)

The Milwaukee Brewers kick off a period of series against sub-.500 teams Friday night in Milwaukee against the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee’s next series against a team with a record over .500 is against the St. Louis Cardinals beginning Sept. 13. Between now and then, the Brewers have series against the Cubs, Pirates, Diamondbacks, Rockies, Giants and Reds. Despite the friendly matchups, the Brewers also don’t have an off day during that time, playing 18 games in 17 days, including a doubleheader against San Francisco on Sept. 8.

To kick things off, the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta to the mound at American Family Field to take on Justin Steele for the Cubs.

Peralta has a 4.08 ERA this season across 12 starts, including two against the Cubs. In those two starts, Peralta has totaled 10 innings and given up five earned runs (4.50 ERA) while the Brewers went 1-1. His last time out was against the Cubs in Chicago on Saturday, where he went six innings and gave up two runs in a loss.

Steele has a 3.25 ERA across 23 starts this season for Chicago in what has been a solid season for him. He’s become a familiar opponent for the Brewers hitters this season, as he’s started five games prior to this one against Milwaukee. Across those five starts, he’s totaled 25 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up eight runs (six earned) for an ERA of 2.10. Despite a Cubs loss on Sunday, Steele pitched well, going six innings and striking out nine while allowing just two hits and a walk.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.