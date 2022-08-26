Brewers reinstate Jace Peterson from IL, send Pablo Reyes to AAA

The Brewers announced Friday afternoon that utilityman Jace Peterson has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and Pablo Reyes has been demoted to AAA Nashville.

Peterson, who has been out since mid-July with a sprained elbow, went 2-for-9 across three rehab games and is finally ready to rejoin the major league team. Not generally known as a big bopper, Peterson is a key utility player for the Brewers and his return will be a welcome one for Craig Counsell.

Peterson is having perhaps the best offensive season of his career this year, slashing .252/.325/.439 with a 115 OPS+ over 80 games. He’s hit a career-high eight home runs and has 30 RBIs to go with 10 stolen bases this season.

Reyes has had very limited playing time in the majors with Milwaukee this season, slashing .267/.313/.267 with four hits (all singles) over 16 plate appearances. He’s been solid with AAA Nashville, slashing .280/.363/.466 with 11 homers, 51 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.