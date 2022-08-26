Brewers lose in extras to Cubs, 4-3

Box Score

The Brewers fell to the Cubs for their third straight loss Friday, losing 4-3 in 10 innings to their division rivals.

Freddy Peralta looked better than he has all season, lasting six innings and not allowing any hits or runs while walking just one and striking out six. Craig Counsell opted to pull Peralta despite only having 82 pitches, although it’s unclear why that decision was made at the time of this writing.

The Brewers struck first in the game, as Tyrone Taylor mashed a solo homer to left for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth. While Justin Steele didn’t look as strong as he has in previous starts against Milwaukee, he still lasted 5 1⁄ 3 innings. allowing just one run on four hits, four walks and six strikeouts.

Matt Bush entered for Peralta in the seventh, and after Nick Madrigal reached on an error by Luis Urias for the second baserunner of the night for Chicago, Ian Happ hit a homer into right for the first Cubs hit and a 2-1 lead.

That would be all Chicago could suffice in the first nine innings, as Rowdy Tellez hit a homer off reliever Brandon Hughes to lead off the ninth for a 2-2 tie.

After Tellez’s home run, Keston Hiura reached on an error by Nico Hoerner and Urias walked to put runners at first and second with no outs. The Brewers couldn’t get anybody else across as fly-outs from Victor Caratini, Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich sent the game to extras against Mark Leiter Jr.

In extras, Devin Williams spiked the first pitch he threw to allow the automatic runner at second to advance. Happ homered on the next pitch for his second homer of the night, giving him four RBIs in the process. After a Seiya Suzuki walk, Williams managed to get out of the inning on two flyouts and a ground out.

Down 4-2 entering the bottom of the 10th, Milwaukee needed at least two against Manuel Rodriguez, who was making his season debut for Chicago.

Willy Adames struck out on three pitches, but Andrew McCutchen and Hunter Renfroe both singled to cut the lead to 4-3 and put runners at first and second with one out. After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, Tellez walked to load the bases. Jace Peterson, making his first plate appearance since returning from the injured list, grounded to Nick Madrigal at second, as he tagged Tellez and threw to first for a game-ending double play.

The loss marks Milwaukee’s third straight after losing the final two games in L.A. against the Dodgers. The Brewers will look to bounce back from the extra-inning loss with Brandon Woodruff facing off against Drew Smyly. First pitch will take place at 6:10 on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.