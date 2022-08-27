Game Thread #125: Milwaukee Brewers (65-59) vs Chicago Cubs (55-71)

It’s been another rough stretch for the Brewers. They’ve lost three in a row and are 8-14 in the month of August. If they want to rebound this season, they’ll need to turn it around and soon. Reinforcements have begun to arrive, with Garrett Mitchell being the first minor-league player to get a call up for the last month. Will he help push the team over the last month? We’ll have to wait and see, as he is not in tonight’s lineup. He could make a pinch-hit or late inning replacement, though.

It’s Brandon Woodruff on the mound for the Brewers tonight, facing Justin Steele of the Cubs. Here’s how the two teams will line up.