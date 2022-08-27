Brewers call up Garrett Mitchell, place Jonathan Davis on IL

As September approaches, the reinforcements from the minors are starting to earn their way into the majors. One of those players is Garrett Mitchell, who not many were expecting to be the player called up for outfield help. The Brewers selected him from Triple-A Nashville earlier today, and placed Jonathan Davis on the 10-day IL with a right elbow effusion.

Mitchell has been strong since his promotion to Nashville at the beginning of the month. He’s batting .343/.435/.466 in 20 games, with 1 home run, 9 RBI, 9 stolen bases, and a 18/10 K:BB. While he was in Biloxi, he was batting .277/.353/.428 with 4 home runs, 25 RBI, and 7 stolen bases in 44 games. He is currently ranked #5 on the Brewers top 30 prospects list on MLB Pipeline.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Davis heads on the IL to clear the roster spot for Mitchell. Davis has been regularly playing in center field to help cover innings, but he hasn’t been very strong for the Brewers. So far this season, he’s batting .224/.344/.237. He’s mostly been used as a defensive replacement and played the 10th inning in last night’s game. No word on the severity of the injury as of now.

To also clear a 40-man spot, the Brewers placed catcher Alex Jackson on the 60-day IL. Jackson played in five games for the Brewers earlier this season, last playing on June 4. Also in injury news, Curt Hogg noted that Trevor Rosenthal, who the Brewers acquired at the deadline, is “probably” out for the year with an injury similar to the one Freddy Peralta had.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.