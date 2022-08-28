Brewers bats wake up late, blow out Cubs 7-0

Box Score

On a three-game losing streak, the Brewers turned to Brandon Woodruff to end the losing streak and get back on the winning side. Though it took a bit, the bats came alive and Woodruff kept the Cubs in check.

The game started out a bit rough as Nick Madrigal led off with a double, and a wild pitch got Madrigal to third with one out. Woodruff managed to work about it, striking out two and getting out of the inning with no damage done. The Brewers first was much quieter, with Andrew McCutchen hitting a single with two outs but that was it.

After Woodruff struck out the side in the second, the Brewers had another baserunner in the second (Urias with a one-out double), but couldn’t score him either. The third was very similar, with Woodruff recoding two more strikeouts. Yelich singled in the bottom of the third, but again the runner was left stranded.

Woodruff worked around another double in the fourth to keep the Cubs off the board, and then the Brewers put together a good chance to score in the bottom of the inning. Hunter Renfroe started out the inning with a single. Rowdy Tellez then grounded out, initially called a double play with both runners out. Counsell challenged the ruling at both bases and both were reviewed. The out at second was confirmed, but the out at first was overturned. Urias followed that with a walk to put two runners on base with one out, but the Brewers couldn’t cash in those runners.

The fifth provided some more trouble for Woodruff, as the Cubs had two baserunners with one out. He worked out of that jam was well to keep the game scoreless. Yelich had his second hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth, but was stranded as well. Woodruff was in a little more trouble in the sixth, with a two out double from Seiya Suzuki putting a runner in scoring position. Woodruff got out of the inning thanks to a kick deflection straight to Tellez on a groundout, and the game remained scoreless after six.

The sixth inning ended Woodruff’s day, a scoreless start with four hits and one walk allowed. He also hit double-digit strikeouts with 10. On the other side, Drew Smyly matched him in innings pitched. He allowed five hits and one walk, though only struck out two.

Taylor Rogers came in from the bullpen for the seventh inning. He started with a walk to Nico Hoerner, putting a runner on base with no outs. From there, he struck out two straight batters with three pitches. Hoerner stole second, but another strikeout ended the inning and kept the Cubs off the board.

Entering the bottom of the seventh, the Cubs sent out Rowan Wick to face the Brewers. The Brewers were able to cash in from there. Singles by Victor Caratini and Kolten Wong began the inning, putting runners at first and second. Looking to manufacture a run, Jace Peterson went in for a sacrifice bunt. He executed it perfectly, bunting straight to third baseman Christopher Morel. However, Morel was off on the throw, the ball went right by first base, and Caratini scored. Wong reached third and Peterson reached second as well.

Just like we drew it up#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/k34T9covga — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 28, 2022

From there, the floodgates opened for the offense. Yelich was up next, and he made sure those runners would not be wasted. Wick hung a curveball down the middle, and Yelich sent it out to right field for a 4-0 lead.

The Brewers continued to get baserunners in the inning, as McCutchen singled and Renfroe walked to put two more runners on base. Wick was pulled there, and Michael Rucker came in to finish the inning. Urias drew a two-out walk to load the bases, but Caratini grounded out to end the inning. However, the Brewers had a 4-0 lead after seven.

Matt Bush came in for the eighth inning, and Garrett Mitchell entered the game to make his MLB debut. Bush started with a groundout and strikeout for the first two outs. He then walked Happ and Suzuki to give the Cubs a runner in scoring position, but struck out Franmil Reyes to end the inning.

Meanwhile, the Brewers continued to tack on runs. Kolten Wong led off the seventh with a home run, increasing the Brewers lead to 5-0.

Yelich followed that up with a one-out single (his fourth hit of the day) and Willy Adames brought him in with the second home run of the inning, a two-run shot to boost the lead to 7-0.

Four more and Willy has a franchise record#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/yrT0o5tFnS — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 28, 2022

Brent Suter finished the game in the ninth for the Brewers. Hoerner singled to start the inning, but a nice double play erased him. A flyout from P.J. Higgins ended the game, and the Brewers won 7-0.

Christian Yelich led the offense with a 4-for-5 day. Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong added on two-hit days as well. Overall, the Brewers offense had 12 hits. They were only 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, but made the chances they had count.

The rubber match is set for tomorrow afternoon. Eric Lauer faces Adian Sampson in the third game of the series. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM.