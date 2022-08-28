 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #126: Milwaukee Brewers (66-59) vs Chicago Cubs (55-72)

Garrett Mitchell gets his first start in center field behind Eric Lauer.

By -JP-
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Yesterday Garrett Mitchell made his first MLB appearance when he entered the game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement. Today, Mitchell gets his first MLB start as the Brewers go for the series win against the Cubs. He'll start batting 9th behind Eric Lauer, who the Brewers hope can give them another good start this afternoon. Meanwhile, the Cubs will start Adrian Sampson in the rubber match today.

Here are the lineups for today.

