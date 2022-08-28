Game Thread #126: Milwaukee Brewers (66-59) vs Chicago Cubs (55-72)

Yesterday Garrett Mitchell made his first MLB appearance when he entered the game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement. Today, Mitchell gets his first MLB start as the Brewers go for the series win against the Cubs. He'll start batting 9th behind Eric Lauer, who the Brewers hope can give them another good start this afternoon. Meanwhile, the Cubs will start Adrian Sampson in the rubber match today.
Here are the lineups for today.
New guy's in center.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 28, 2022
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the rubber match. pic.twitter.com/HbASYJ3oam— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 28, 2022
